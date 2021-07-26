Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $710,310.21 and approximately $281.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars.

