Hyperion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $532,963.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $532,963.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

