I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 39.2% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,307.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00382254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.67 or 0.01221870 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,008,453 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

