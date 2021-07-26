iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.57.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$65.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.10 and a 12 month high of C$72.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

