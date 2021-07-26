IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.47 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

