IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

