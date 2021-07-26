IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 price target on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.18.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

