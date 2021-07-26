IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 5.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 239,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,971,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

