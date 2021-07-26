Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $22,114.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10,800.16 or 0.29372180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

