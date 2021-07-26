ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.