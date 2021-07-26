Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,522.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1,522.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00103388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,884.06 or 0.99577115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

