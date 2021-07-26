Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 408.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.15% of Ideanomics worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ideanomics stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

