IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Shares of IDXX traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $679.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $696.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

