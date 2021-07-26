IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Up 5%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 2,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 166,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

