ILCOIN Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $26,021.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,677,808,907 coins and its circulating supply is 724,112,487 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

