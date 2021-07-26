iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ILIAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of iliad stock opened at $147.25 on Monday. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

