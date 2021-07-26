Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $151,420.22 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.51. 349,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,691. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

