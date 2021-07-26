Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 1,468.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 1.54% of Immersion worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

