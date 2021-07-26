Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $21.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.86. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

