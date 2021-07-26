Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.39.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.91. 415,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,453. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

