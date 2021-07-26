Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,689.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008284 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $3,689.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00822203 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.