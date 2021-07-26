Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.