Informa’s (IFJPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Informa stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.79. 22,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

