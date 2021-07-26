Injective Protocol (INJ) One Day Volume Tops $41.69 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $182.19 million and approximately $41.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00016545 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00819224 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,476,115 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

