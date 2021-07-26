Ink Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $382,239.67 and $181.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00135422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.05 or 0.99382125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.14 or 0.00825967 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.