Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $627,216.38 and $134.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

