Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $585,804.58

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $585,804.58 and approximately $125.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.