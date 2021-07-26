INmune Bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,859 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 799% compared to the typical volume of 318 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $4.91 on Monday, reaching $16.15. 29,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

