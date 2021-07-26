Insider Buying: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Tim Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

Shares of LON:CWK traded up GBX 100.15 ($1.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,102.15 ($53.59). 150,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,999.54. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

