Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 21 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £125.79 ($164.35).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

PayPoint stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 580 ($7.58). The stock had a trading volume of 46,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,752.93. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £398.56 million and a P/E ratio of 18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAY. Liberum Capital raised PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

