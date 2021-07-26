Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Director Buys 1,320 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Director G Peter Obrien bought 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,770.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. 7,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,346. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.