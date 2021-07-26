Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Buys 85 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart purchased 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.87 per share, with a total value of $10,528.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.08. 81,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.