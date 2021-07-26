Insider Buying: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
South State stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.56.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
