Insider Buying: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

South State stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.56.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

