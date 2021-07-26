Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 27,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 100 ($1.31).

ULS stock traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 74.44 ($0.97). The company had a trading volume of 188,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.