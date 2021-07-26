Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $3.90 on Monday, reaching $179.57. 295,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

