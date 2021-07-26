Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,516 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total value of $1,538,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.43. 182,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

