Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 11,484 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $821,921.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 846,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,779. The company has a market cap of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

