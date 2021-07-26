Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total value of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $4,895,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total value of $4,852,600.00.
Shares of CRM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,962. The firm has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
