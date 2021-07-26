Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 111 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $12,959.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dwight Steffensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.27. 3,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

