Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.06. 2,021,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

