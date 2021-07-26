Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $21,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 436,754 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $21,632.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. 2,021,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 431,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

