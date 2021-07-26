Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UNH traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,482. The stock has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,701,000 after purchasing an additional 388,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

