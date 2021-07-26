Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

World Acceptance stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.31. 454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $190.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

