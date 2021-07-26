Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

