Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.59

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $567,855.65 and approximately $128.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00237640 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.44 or 0.00784648 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,123 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars.

