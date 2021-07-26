Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.34% of Insulet worth $58,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

PODD traded down $12.92 on Monday, hitting $263.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.44. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $189.02 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

