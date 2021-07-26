Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$168.21 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price target on Intact Financial in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$189.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$188.42.
Shares of IFC traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$168.42. 130,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,770. The company has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.34.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
