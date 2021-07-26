Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$168.21 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price target on Intact Financial in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$189.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$188.42.

Shares of IFC traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$168.42. 130,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,770. The company has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.34.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

