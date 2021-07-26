Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of INTA stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.