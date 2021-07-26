Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

