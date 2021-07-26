Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

